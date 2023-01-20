MoMojo Records signs Damon Smith
'Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons' makes U.S. debut with January 20, 2023 releaseMELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records is proud to announce the addition of Melbourne, Australia’s Damon Smith to the label. A multi-award-winning composer, lyricist, music producer, writer, instrumentalist, filmmaker and performer, Smith is a dynamic and prolific creative force.
A piano virtuoso who blends and crosses genres with ease, Smith self-released his debut blues album, 'Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons,' on June 17, 2022. After debuting on the Australian Blues & Roots Airplay Chart at #2, it remained on the chart for a total of three months. Additionally, the album was nominated for Best Blues Work in the Music Victoria Awards (previously known as the Age Music Awards) and was awarded a Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement from the Global Music Awards.
“We are delighted that Damon approached us for his US distribution and are pleased to welcome him as our first international artist,” says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. “His seemingly limitless, diverse creativity and skills are a captivating addition to our label.”
Smith says, “'Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons,' my long-awaited Blues debut, was met with a lot of love in Australia and having the album in the loving and super capable hands of MoMojo records for its US release is a dream come true. I'm excited as heck!!”
In December 2022, Smith received the Chris Wilson Award for Emerging Act of the Year from the Melbourne Blues Appreciation Society, an honor which underscores what he describes as “a massive deviation from my usual musical journey.” Plans are underway to continue the journey with a future blues release.
Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons is now available to stream and purchase: https://lnk.to/DamonSkeletons
For additional information, visit www.damonmarcsmith.com and follow on Facebook @damonsmithmelbournemusician.
