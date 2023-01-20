Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,465 in the last 365 days.

MoMojo Records signs Damon Smith

Damon Smith - Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons

'Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons' makes U.S. debut with January 20, 2023 release

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records is proud to announce the addition of Melbourne, Australia’s Damon Smith to the label. A multi-award-winning composer, lyricist, music producer, writer, instrumentalist, filmmaker and performer, Smith is a dynamic and prolific creative force.

A piano virtuoso who blends and crosses genres with ease, Smith self-released his debut blues album, 'Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons,' on June 17, 2022. After debuting on the Australian Blues & Roots Airplay Chart at #2, it remained on the chart for a total of three months. Additionally, the album was nominated for Best Blues Work in the Music Victoria Awards (previously known as the Age Music Awards) and was awarded a Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement from the Global Music Awards.

“We are delighted that Damon approached us for his US distribution and are pleased to welcome him as our first international artist,” says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. “His seemingly limitless, diverse creativity and skills are a captivating addition to our label.”

Smith says, “'Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons,' my long-awaited Blues debut, was met with a lot of love in Australia and having the album in the loving and super capable hands of MoMojo records for its US release is a dream come true. I'm excited as heck!!”

In December 2022, Smith received the Chris Wilson Award for Emerging Act of the Year from the Melbourne Blues Appreciation Society, an honor which underscores what he describes as “a massive deviation from my usual musical journey.” Plans are underway to continue the journey with a future blues release.

Skeletons Skeletons Skeletons is now available to stream and purchase: https://lnk.to/DamonSkeletons

For additional information, visit www.damonmarcsmith.com and follow on Facebook @damonsmithmelbournemusician.

Sallie Bengtson
President
+1 717-826-0977
email us here

You just read:

MoMojo Records signs Damon Smith

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.