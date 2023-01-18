LenderDock Partners with Vermont Mutual Insurance Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with Vermont Mutual Insurance Group.
"Vermont Mutual is extremely excited to employ Lenderdock’s base platform. It will allow our folks to spend more time providing superior customer service to our partners," said Jonathan Becker, VP of Underwriting for Vermont Mutual Insurance.
Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Vermont Mutual’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services.
"We are honored to support Vermont Mutual in its efforts to streamline its internal business processes and create efficiencies through technology. They are a great example of an insurance provider that has maintained their focus on delivering the best experience for their customers as possible,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
About Vermont Mutual Insurance Group
Chartered in 1828, the Vermont Mutual Insurance Group is one of the ten oldest mutual property/casualty insurers in the United States. The company provides coverage to over 300,000 policyholders through 800 independent agency locations in seven states – Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Vermont Mutual has also been rated “A+ Superior” by AM Best and named a Ward’s Top 50 performing property-casualty and insurance carrier for 14 consecutive years.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Carrie Cardall
"Vermont Mutual is extremely excited to employ Lenderdock’s base platform. It will allow our folks to spend more time providing superior customer service to our partners," said Jonathan Becker, VP of Underwriting for Vermont Mutual Insurance.
Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Vermont Mutual’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services.
"We are honored to support Vermont Mutual in its efforts to streamline its internal business processes and create efficiencies through technology. They are a great example of an insurance provider that has maintained their focus on delivering the best experience for their customers as possible,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
About Vermont Mutual Insurance Group
Chartered in 1828, the Vermont Mutual Insurance Group is one of the ten oldest mutual property/casualty insurers in the United States. The company provides coverage to over 300,000 policyholders through 800 independent agency locations in seven states – Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Vermont Mutual has also been rated “A+ Superior” by AM Best and named a Ward’s Top 50 performing property-casualty and insurance carrier for 14 consecutive years.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here