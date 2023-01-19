Apty Named in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

Apty, a leading enterprise DAP, was announced as an award recipient of “The Best Places to Work” by Built In, a global platform for technology professionals.

We are inspired to create a diverse & safe workplace where bright minds around the globe can build successful careers. Through our culture of learning, we always aim to empower our employees.”
— Roshni Sanamannavar, Head of People and Culture at Apty
AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty, a leading enterprise digital adoption platform (DAP), was announced as an award recipient of “The Best Places to Work” by Built In–one of the largest global platforms for technology professionals. Apty landed a spot on Built In's 50 Best Startup Places to Work in Austin, TX, amongst leading tech startups like Golf+, Zello, and Umbra Space. This annual award program evaluates companies of all sizes and stages, honoring remote-first employers and those in large tech hubs around the US.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Best Places to Work list for 2023," said Krishna Dunthoori, CEO and Founder of Apty. “Our vision for Apty is to build a truly world-class digital adoption product that goes beyond user onboarding and training. And our team is our biggest asset in helping us get there. We’re a team that believes the only way to win is to be humble, flexible, dedicated, and accountable. At Apty, everyone counts, and our strength is our diversity.”

As a leader in the evolving DAP space, Apty’s platform helps global enterprises achieve streamlined and efficient employee experiences. Being recognized as a top place to work in recent years by Built In, Inc. Magazine, and Forbes bears testament to their employee-first initiative. Although Apty is a startup headquartered in Austin, TX, they are also established internationally with locations in India and own a list of enterprise clients located worldwide.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT APTY

Apty, a cloud-based software solution, helps enterprises streamline their operations and increase efficiency through guided employee experiences and proactive analytics that accelerate digital adoption and process compliance. Using Apty’s successful best practices methodology for digital adoption, enterprises can increase employee engagement and improve data hygiene. Every month millions of users worldwide use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job at leading companies like Delta Hitachi, Mary Kay, Wiley, and many more.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across many categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work, and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid, and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. The Built In platform reports on tech trends and news, skills to accelerate careers, and opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. They help businesses like Apty hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals.

