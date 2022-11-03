Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
"Apty's strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms."
We aim to go beyond training and onboarding by enabling the users to adopt any enterprise-grade application seamlessly by eliminating the guesswork”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
— Krishna Dunthoori, Founder & CEO of Apty
The Forrester New Wave™ report evaluated vendor capabilities on 10 criteria to help differentiate DAP vendor offerings such as “Employee Experience,” “Reporting and Performance Management,” and “Product and User Intelligence.” Apty received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in the “usage and adoption management” criterion.
Forrester identified digital adoption platforms as a New Wave™ technology category earlier this year. And in 2021 a Forrester trends report claimed that DAPs “are essential tech in the new normal.” These unique reports highlight how the DAP evolution effectively measures digital adoption initiatives used to accelerate the overall business transformation cycle. Over the years platforms like Apty have advanced as leading solutions to address these digital adoption initiatives. Starting as a ‘nice to have,’ DAPs have evolved into a ‘need to have’ for 2023.
The Forrester New Tech™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q2 2022 report explains DAP platforms evolved from a “point solutions for app-based engagement” to “product suites focused on improving user experiences on enterprise applications.” In this latest report, Forrester shows how “vendors have evolved comprehensive platforms that go beyond in-app guides and balloons. Today’s DAPs help tech leaders be data-driven and insights-led in managing enterprise software adoption and user experiences.”
Now as an essential part of business transformation and an emerging market, Forrester conducted the in-depth market evaluation spanning four months of research and development to identify and distinguish “the 10 most significant providers in the [DAP] category.” According to the report, Apty "is a great fit for companies already entrenched in the Microsoft suite." Apty holds strategic partnerships with customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow, allowing for streamlined operation optimization. Forrester also reported that “customers praised Apty’s data focus and guided workflows...” and included the following customer statement: “Great product with a great team of developers behind it.”
"To be recognized by Forrester in the DAP space is an accomplishment which, in our opinion, indicates that we are heading in the right direction," said Krishna Dunthoori, CEO and Founder of Apty. "We aim to go beyond training and onboarding by enabling the users to adopt any enterprise-grade application seamlessly by eliminating the guesswork. Our platform is built on the latest technology which empowers change leaders to scale their initiatives and make the most of their investments"
The Forrester report states that “Apty offers a DAP solution with the wherewithal to build on existing capabilities and power its move upmarket.” Apty has also taken note by announcing its latest updates and initiatives in an October product release webinar to further meet customer needs. These latest product upgrades include ease-of-use improvements, new online customer support portal, Apty Admin & Activity Tracking Studio enhancements, activity engagement dashboard advancements, password verification policies and feature updates, and new analytical element.
In addition to Forrester’s coverage, Apty has been named a leader for the Digital Adoption Platform Solutions Category in the G2 Fall 2022 Reports.
Apty grew by over 200% in the last year. Since the initial Forrester evaluation Apty has launched “Aptymize Methodology,” an enterprise-focused center of excellence (CoE) strategy and approach around digital adoption–yet another customer support layer offered to build business & digital transformation initiatives.
About Apty
Apty is an enterprise digital adoption platform that helps enterprises optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month millions of users around the world use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Delta Hitachi, Mary Kay, Wiley, and many more.
