Apty Recognized as a Digital Adoption Platform Leader in G2 Summer 2022 Report

Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month, nearly 1 million users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Delta Airlines, Boeing, Agile CRM, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it’s how you use it.

