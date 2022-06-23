Apty Recognized as a Digital Adoption Platform Leader in G2 Summer 2022 Report
Apty is named a DAP Leader and bagged several accolades in the Summer 2022 reports released this week.
Building a data-driven DAP solution that goes beyond training and onboarding is core to our mission. We're proud to build a platform that is powerful yet easy to use.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty, the Digital Adoption Platform for Enterprises, announced today that it has been named as a Leader in the Digital Adoption Platform category in the latest reports by renowned software review site G2.
— Krishna Dunthoori, Founder & CEO of Apty
Along with this Apty also won several other notable recognitions such as Momentum Leader, Best Meets Requirement-Enterprise, and High Performer-Enterprise. The G2 reports are based on feedback from real-world users, and are a reflection of both customer experience and strong product-market presence. Apty's enterprise clients include Hitachi, Wiley, Mattel, and Mary Kay, among others.
“Apty is elated to be honored as a Leader in the recent G2 reports. Apty is driving enterprise adoption at scale and helping our customers to drive actual business outcomes," said Krishna Dunthoori, Founder & CEO at Apty. "Building a data-driven DAP solution that goes beyond training and onboarding is core to our mission. We're proud to build a platform that is powerful yet easy to use."
Apty's Digital Adoption Platform empowers large organizations to effectively measure their digital adoption initiatives and simplify the overall digital transformation cycle.
"Rankings on G2 reports are a testament to our satisfied customers, and their valuable feedback will always help us to enhance the quality of our product," said Jackie Golden, Chief Customer Officer at Apty. “We are partnering with our customers to design our future product roadmap to ensure that they can operationalize Apty to drive results from their business transformation initiatives.”
For more information about Apty, visit apty.io
About Apty
Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month millions of users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Hitachi, Mattel, Mary Kay, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it’s how you use it.
