Aeronet Newark Moves to a Larger Facility
Station moves from Carteret to South Plainfield.SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Newark, New Jersey, station has moved its operation to a larger facility. With this move, they double their warehouse capacity. Not only does this allow the space Aeronet Newark needs to grow its business, it also provides additional area for eCommerce fulfillment and distribution services. The new facility is located 21 miles of Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and within 26 miles from the Port of Newark.
Aeronet has had a presence in Tri-State area since 2003, and Aeronet Newark has been a gateway for domestic and international cargo since 2017. As with other Aeronet stations, the staff is fully credentialed with the TSA, and also possess HAZMAT certification.
Contact General Manager Bill Higginbotham (WHigginbotham@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet Newark can handle your freight and logistics needs.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
