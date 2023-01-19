PORTUGAL FOR US.COM: Meet the brand-new Portuguese marketplace

PORTUGAL FOR US - Discover the latest collections PORTUGAL FOR US - Unique designs made in Portugal PORTUGAL FOR US - Shop Now

Developed by AICEP USA, the PORTUGAL FOR US marketplace is the new platform that showcases the best brands and collections exclusively made in Portugal.

Portuguese products and brands are increasingly chosen by American consumers and brands for their quality, outstanding design and overall experience.” — AICEP USA

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developed by AICEP – Portugal Global USA, the PORTUGAL FOR US marketplace is the new platform that showcases the best brands and the latest collections exclusively made in Portugal. The new marketplace is available at www.portugalforus.com . The United States is already one of the largest markets for the Portuguese fashion and home decor industries, with continuous growth in all product segments – clothing, footwear, home design & decor, home textiles, bedding, dinnerware, and many more.Meet the perfect style at www.portugalforus.com Online shopping is one of the highest global growth trends. In PORTUGALFORUS.com we just search for the perfect style and design product, pick our favorite, jump directly to the brand's online store and it's on its way. Payment details, such as credit card information, or personal details are securely stored for an easy shopping experience with the merchant.Discover world-renowned and awarded Portuguese brands:The unique designs, stunning new collections, certified quality and use of new sustainable materials are the main factors that lead top international brands and critical fashion designers to choose Portugal. And now all these exclusive products are available to you, online, 24/7.Portuguese products and brands are increasingly chosen by American consumers and brands for their quality, outstanding design and overall experience. Fashion, footwear, design, home decor, home textiles, dinnerware, and even food & beverage for exclusive style and living are some of the main offers we can explore and find new innovative products made in Portugal.The PORTUGAL FOR US marketplace gives Portuguese companies the agility to scale and grow in the U.S. Market in today’s evolving e-commerce environment. In a world defined by technological disruption and global e-commerce trends, PORTUGAL FOR US helps Portuguese Brands future-proof their products, collections, and services.The vision: why choose www.portugalforus.com With this new platform, AICEP – Portugal Global USA wants to scale up and position "Made in Portugal" as a global label of quality, innovation, and sustainability.Strongly committed to the core values of “Quality”, “Innovation”, “Simplicity”, “Transparency”, “Relevance” and “Sustainable Growth”, the new PORTUGAL FOR US marketplace is already available at www.portugalforus.com and foreseen an expansion plan for 2023 with 7 strategic initiatives focused on the U.S. market:- Pioneer the marketplace for Portuguese Brands in the U.S., engaging American Consumers and communities;- Deliver a new communication ecosystem with curated and exclusive content, brands, and products;- Offer customers unique products and services made in Portugal;- Work with new and well-known Portuguese Brands to secure exclusive items and collections;- Position Portugal and Portuguese Brands as a top-of-mind reference in quality, design, and product experience;- Help Portuguese Brands with relevant products and services to American Market to grow at scale;- Simplify the buying experience by establishing an easy bridge between American Consumers and Portuguese Brands;Whether the aesthetic is traditional, classic, urban, modern, boho, rustic, farmhouse, or minimalistic, we will find an impressive assortment to choose from in a wide range of unique textures, colors, and materials.PORTUGAL FOR US is committed to being the destination for home goods exclusively made in Portugal, offering a wide array of top-quality items in Fashion, Home, Bath and Bedding Textiles, Home Decor, furniture, and more. Find out more at www.portugalforus.com PORTUGAL FOR US.CURATED CONTENT.CURATED BRANDS.ABOUT AICEPPortuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and abroad, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site selection, and human resources support.With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees Portuguese companies' internationalization and exports, supporting them throughout these processes by connecting companies with critical stakeholders and providing valuable information.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com

EXPLORE, CHOOSE AND SHOP AT PORTUGAL FOR US.COM: Meet the brand-new Portuguese marketplace. Portugal For US: Curated Content. Curated Brands. SHOP NOW.