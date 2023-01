Join Idaho National Laboratory on January 25 at Boise State University to learn more about the “Future of Nuclear Energy.”

The event will focus on carbon-free nuclear power and discuss the projects INL is working on, how they work with industries and communities and what nuclear can do besides make electricity.

The event will take place in BSU’s Alumni and Friends Center Grant Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. MT.

View the event flyer here.