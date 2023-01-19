LASERSKIN MEDSPA LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST for WOMEN'S PELVIC FLOOR HEALTH
There’s a solution to revitalize your feminine wellness. The TempSure Vitalia treatment delivers gentle heat to your most sensitive areas to improve local circulation.
When women age or go through pregnancy, they often experience hormonal shifts. These big shifts often result in vaginal laxity, labia skin laxity, vaginal dryness, decreased sexual pleasure, and urinary incontinence.
Dr. Karp discusses a new treatment option for women who experience bladder leaks, vaginal dryness, and other uncomfortable symptoms in mid-life.
HOSTED BY: Maggie McKay
Dr. Steven Karp, from Cherry Hill, NJ, and a lifelong resident of the Philadelphia region, has a passion for helping people improve their health and overcome skin-related issues. Laser Skin MedSpa is thrilled to announce their new podcast, Advancements in Women’s Pelvic Floor Health. Dr. Karp was interviewed on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, a podcast centered around conversations with the top healthcare providers across the US that’s available on over 20 different podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and I Heart Radio among others.
The episode focuses on Women’s Pelvic Floor Health and is geared toward women over 40 who are in perimenopause or menopause. Dr. Karp discusses a new treatment option called TempSure Vitalia for women who experience bladder leaks, vaginal dryness, and other uncomfortable symptoms in mid-life.
Maggie MacKay, hostess of Top Docs says, “There is so much information to be shared about pelvic floor health and Dr. Karp highlights some of the things that many women often don’t realize are a part of the mid-life change. And more importantly, he helps women understand how to treat these uncomfortable symptoms and feel better.”
About LaserSkin MedSpa: LaserSkin MedSpa is an accessible and affordable med spa for people that want to age gracefully and beautifully. LaserSkin MedSpa stands for skin rejuvenation. Their goal is to meet the needs of their clients in a clean, professional, and safe environment. They listen to their clients through a detailed consultation process, while sharing their knowledge and education as they assess, analyze, and create individual and customized approaches to solving their patient's needs.
Advancements in Women's Pelvic Floor Health