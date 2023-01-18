ROOMNET Launches Hotel Technology Innovation Lab in Oxfordshire, England.

ROOMNET INNOVATION LAB LAB OFFICE AREA

ROOMNET’s technology lab to test, evaluate and integrate hotel technologies of the future

WANTAGE, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROOMNET, a leading provider of hotel technology solutions, announces the launch of its new innovation lab in Oxfordshire, England today. The lab is dedicated to testing and integrating cutting-edge technology that will shape the hotels of the future.

Darren King, CEO of ROOMNET commented “There are many diverse technologies used in a hotel and all too often the decisions are made in isolation, without always considering or understanding the impact and compatibility with the other platforms being installed. A hotel doesn’t really know how solution A works with solution B,C,D,E etc until installation has been completed, when frankly it’s too late to turn back! Consequently, it’s rare that any hotel will ever experience 100% or even 75% of what it might have anticipated.”

The lab has been set up with a fully redundant Juniper Network as the core foundation for supporting the various technologies that will be imposed upon it. Lots of space, data & power has been provided to accept all kinds of systems – GRMS, BMS, PMS, POS, Energy management, IoT etc.

"We are excited to introduce this new testing & development facility, which will allow us to stay at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving hotel technology industry," said Darren King CEO of ROOMNET. "Our team of experts will be working tirelessly to identify and evaluate the latest trends and advancements in the industry, with a focus on identifying solutions that will have the greatest positive impact on the guest experience and provide efficiency gains for the hotel.”

ROOMNET is well known for innovating in the TV & WiFi space and is committed to providing innovative technology that enhances the guest experience, whilst also improving the efficiency of hotel operations. This new innovation lab in Oxfordshire, England is the latest step in that ongoing commitment.

The ROOMNET innovation lab is now open for collaboration and partnerships with hotels and/or hotel technology companies that are interested in creating hotels of the future.

For more information on ROOMNET or our new innovation lab, please visit the website at ROOMNET.COM or email lab@roomnet.com.

ABOUT ROOMNET

ROOMNET are the Apple experts in hospitality and an innovative provider of hotel entertainment and WiFi solutions. ROOMNET created the first fully featured Apple TV 4k IPTV experience for hotel guests. As well as watching TV, guests can interact with the hotel using guest services applications - order in room dining, arrange housekeeping, make reservations, control the room. With access to the entire Apple App store ecosystem, guests can also use all their favourite App’s – Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and much, much more.

ROOMNET’s solutions enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty by offering a truly unique home-away-from-home hotel experience that enables guests to watch what they want, when they want. To learn more about ROOMNET follow this link to arrange a demo.