VIEW HOTELS AUSTRALIA AWARDS GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO ROOMNET

Will Seggos & Margaret Huerta discuss why ROOMNET is an ideal partner to evolve their digital transformation strategy.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYDNEY - As part of a larger refurbishment plan, View Hotels is using Apple TVs to upgrade and create an innovative guest experience.

“We undertook a period of discovery looking at many different hotels in our peer group to see who was doing the best job of digital transformation and guest engagement,” Margaret Huerta, Global Design and Brand Director for View Hotels, said.

“We wanted to find a partner that could not just deliver a single pin-point solution but go on a journey with us as we develop and evolve our plans.”

In Sydney, View Hotels is launching the ROOMNET Apple TVs in tandem with a newly refurbished bar.

“Food & beverage is growing as a revenue driver for us. There’s no better place to advertise our new cocktail menu items than on a 55-inch screen in every room,” Will Seggos, Technology and Digital Strategy Director for View Hotels, said.

“During this process, we came across ROOMNET and were immediately impressed by their depth and breadth of knowledge, as well as their understanding of where we were and where we wanted to go. Their Apple TV solution provided us the perfect platform to enhance the guest experience and promote new offerings. From there, our opportunity to create end-to-end guest journeys that are scalable, flexible and future proof are endless.”

The suite of applications delivers remote device management, Live TV and the largest suite of apps for streaming, music and gaming available anywhere in the world, along with the ability to allow guests to tailor their experience in the most secure way possible. From an operator perspective, ROOMNET is able to promote View Hotels, and all of the services offered in and around the property, all augmented with complete control of the content and how they choose to offer these services.

A major part of the direction for the hotel group, and the industry, includes giving guests more control of their experience.

“A guest-room should feel like home (or even better), with all of the same entertainment options we are used to at home.“ Darren King, CEO of ROOMNET, said.

“People have become even more mobile centric in a post COVID world. Much of our daily lives is processed by our handheld devices, so choosing our television operating system (Apple tvOS) was a simple choice. The platform allows View Hotels to evolve their digital strategy, giving them the ability to create a true omni-channel offering, whilst enhancing and integrating key hotel systems without the need to make major forklift changes in the future.”

ABOUT VIEW HOTELS

View Hotels boasts 3 properties in Australia's top cities: Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. As the name suggests, each hotel offers the finest views one can experience at the localities. The hotel chain is currently embarking on a refurbishment and rebranding project with international partners. For more information, please visit www.viewhotels.com.

ABOUT ROOMNET

ROOMNET are the Apple Enterprise Partner for hospitality and an innovative provider of hotel entertainment and WiFi solutions. ROOMNET created the first fully featured Apple TV 4k IPTV experience for hotel guests. As well as watching TV, guests can interact with the hotel using guest services applications - order in room dining, arrange housekeeping, make reservations, control the room and even order a fun activity with Viator. With access to the entire Apple App store ecosystem, guests can also use all their favourite App’s – Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and much, much more.

ROOMNET’s solutions enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty by offering a truly unique home-away-from-home hotel experience that enables guests to watch what they want, when they want. To learn more about ROOMNET follow this link to arrange a demo.