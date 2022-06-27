TELEV8 TO DELIVER FREE-TO-GUEST SHOWTIME® PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT TO HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES AND RESIDENTIAL BULK PROPERTIES

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 27 2022 – TELEV8 announced today at HITEC 2022 an agreement with Showtime Networks Inc. to bundle SHOWTIME premium linear and on-demand content as an included amenity in its innovative LiveTV free-to-guest app-based television content delivery platform.

TELEV8’s next generation delivery platform, which leverages TiVo’s Managed IPTV service, will feature up to 11 linear channels of SHOWTIME original series, movies, sports, documentaries and other entertainment programs, free for guests to watch live. This includes SHOWTIME, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, in addition to SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, where guests have all the functionality they enjoy at home including pause, fast-forward and rewind and can choose from thousands of titles, such as hit SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS, THE CHI, DEXTER, SHAMELESS and HOMELAND, as well as new shows THE FIRST LADY, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH and I LOVE THAT FOR YOU.

“TELEV8 is thrilled that SHOWTIME has agreed to be a part of this innovative in-room guest experience driving incremental value to brands, hoteliers, and their guests.” said Charles Siemonsma, CEO, TELEV8. “This distribution agreement reinforces our mutual commitment to deliver the very best in programming as TELEV8 continues to fundamentally reshape how business is done in the commercial TV space, bringing a new and relevant entertainment experience to today’s traveling public.”

TELEV8's platform delivers content in a secure, simple, bandwidth-efficient manner, offering hoteliers a cost-effective end-to-end solution that will allow them to provide a more affordable free-to-guest television service. LiveTV™ is feature rich, including pause/play, rewind/fast forward, replay TV, search and video on-demand. As a mature, purpose-built app, LiveTV™ is available across all major hospitality TV platforms including tvOS, Android TV, AOSP, Samsung Tizen and LG Pro: Centric operating systems.

TELEV8's platform also enables hoteliers to include curated, brand-centric linear networks in their channel line-ups. Together with LIVE TV’s ability to dynamically insert ads on all ad-supported channels, these groundbreaking features will allow hoteliers to speak directly to their guests while being entertained in their rooms.

Consumer demand for compelling premium content juxtaposed against the properties’ desire to right-size the cost of providing in-room entertainment continues to reshape the role of television and the entertainment landscape. SHOWTIME, with its extensive library of original series, blockbuster hit movies, documentaries, comedy and sports programs, will now be included as part of TELEV8’s next generation delivery platform to address this issue.

TELEV8’s innovative platform for delivering and monetizing tomorrow’s guest viewing experience offers cost reduction to the hoteliers, and most importantly a familiar and robust entertainment experience to today’s hotel guest, especially with the addition of SHOWTIME.

About TELEV8

TELEV8’s mission is to innovate and elevate the viewing experience for visitor-based venues by allowing hoteliers to cut the cost, not the cord. This ground-breaking, turnkey television content distribution solution has been engineered specifically for commercial and visitor-based venues including hospitality, healthcare, senior living, and student accommodations. Our platform delivers significant value to its stakeholders by minimizing onsite hardware costs and simplifying overly complex and burdened legacy distribution models. TELEV8 provides a modern free-to-guest television experience within an application-based framework, seamlessly blending live TV, on-demand, and catch-up TV into a vastly improved user interface. Join the (r)evolution at telev8.tv.

About SHOWTIME

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.