Zon: Cosmic Warfare Launching This March on Kickstarter

PULA, CROATIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Zon: Cosmic Warfare, players take on the role of an alien race deep in the galaxy. They're tasked with developing their civilizations and earning spatial domination as turns are passed along the board.

Gamers can build out an entire fleet of ships, trade with fellow players, and conquer planets, as well as go on quest challenges to earn additional points. Zon: Cosmic Warfare is characteristically engaging, as it only takes a couple of turns to get the ball rolling with your alien race.

There are tons of ways to go about winning the game, too. Aggressive, results-driven players can race to advance their fighters and battleships in an effort to control neighboring planets. Strategic-minded gamers have the option to sit back and take a more methodical approach with the help of political "Envoy" ships and resource deals. The game's deck of cards is full of surprises that make things even more interesting, from mix and match combinations to surprise events.

Zon: Cosmic Warfare also features an adjustable hex tile board, variable player powers, and a near infinite pool of resources, ensuring that every playing experience feels different from the last. Best of all, a player can never truly be eliminated from the game - instead, they gain passive production of resources, which allows them to participate on a more functional level.

Zon: Cosmic Warfare breaks the mold for a number of reasons, the first being its overall approachability. The title has been specifically designed to be playable in under two hours, whereas other space games take upwards of four.

It's also incredibly unique, flaunting high-quality professional graphics and artwork. ZCW's creative assets come straight out of the Draconem Ignem Comics' Zon universe and have been specially made for the game by the series' main artist. The result is an engaging board game style title that's both fun to play and easy to get caught up in.

Zon: Cosmic Warfare is the product of Irisistible Games, a new and promising indie studio. Its lead designer, Robert Kira Grbin Radolovic, is personally obsessed with board games and has been collecting them for over 14 years. From his humble beginnings in a small town in Pula, Croatia to ZCW, Robert is combining his passion with others to create a new and exciting title unlike anything we've seen before.

Irisistible Games has already laid out plans for the release of Zon: Cosmic Warfare, which starts with the launch of a Kickstarter campaign in March 2023. The basic version of the game will accommodate two to four players, while a soon-to-be-available expansion will allow a fifth and sixth. There's also a solo mode and several other exclusives to check out, all expected by October 2023. In 2024, Irisistible Games plans to launch an Expansion Pack for Zon: Cosmic Warfare. This pack will introduce new player races, as well as additional miniatures and cards.

If you're interested in a unique gaming experience or simply love board games, Zon: Cosmic Warfare is an experience you won't want to miss. Sign up for an exclusive discount ahead of launch at get.irisistiblegames.com.