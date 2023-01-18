FDLE, SAO make homicide arrest in 2015 cold case

For Immediate Release

January 18, 2023



CLEWISTON, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit yesterday arrested Bradley Lanorris Kelly, Jr., 31, for a homicide that occurred on December 16, 2015, at the Harlem Tenant Apartments in Clewiston, Florida, resulting in the death of Fred E. Robbins. Robbins suffered multiple gunshots and was found deceased inside his home. Kelly was arrested on one count each of manslaughter, first-degree burglary while armed and robbery with a deadly weapon.



On December 16, 2015, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office requested FDLE’s assistance with the case. FDLE assumed the lead role in the investigation. In 2021, FDLE presented the investigation to State Attorney Amira Fox’s Cold Case Homicide Unit to conduct a case review. Together, a multi-layered investigation was conducted, which included interviews and the review of thousands of records related to the homicide, resulting in the arrest.



Kelly is currently incarcerated in the Hendry County Jail on unrelated charges. He will appear this morning in Hendry County for first appearance on these charges.



The case remains active.



If you have information about this case, please contact FDLE Fort Myers at (239) 278-7170.



