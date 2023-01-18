Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,431 in the last 365 days.

FDLE, SAO make homicide arrest in 2015 cold case

For Immediate Release
January 18, 2023
 
CLEWISTON, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit yesterday arrested Bradley Lanorris Kelly, Jr., 31, for a homicide that occurred on December 16, 2015, at the Harlem Tenant Apartments in Clewiston, Florida, resulting in the death of Fred E. Robbins. Robbins suffered multiple gunshots and was found deceased inside his home. Kelly was arrested on one count each of manslaughter, first-degree burglary while armed and robbery with a deadly weapon. 
 
On December 16, 2015, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office requested FDLE’s assistance with the case.  FDLE assumed the lead role in the investigation.  In 2021, FDLE presented the investigation to State Attorney Amira Fox’s Cold Case Homicide Unit to conduct a case review. Together, a multi-layered investigation was conducted, which included interviews and the review of thousands of records related to the homicide, resulting in the arrest.
 
Kelly is currently incarcerated in the Hendry County Jail on unrelated charges. He will appear this morning in Hendry County for first appearance on these charges.
 
The case remains active.
 
If you have information about this case, please contact FDLE Fort Myers at (239) 278-7170.
 
For Additional Information Contact:
FDLE Public Information Office
(850) 410-7001
 
 

You just read:

FDLE, SAO make homicide arrest in 2015 cold case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.