Black Hawk College launching online cannabis career training
The cannabis industry is creating many career opportunities in Illinois. These programs will give students the knowledge needed to work in this rapidly expanding industry.”MOLINE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Hawk College is launching three cannabis certificates designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a career in the emerging cannabis industry.
To address the high demand for skilled and trained cannabis industry professionals, Black Hawk College has partnered with cannabis education and training leader, Green Flower to offer three certificate training programs – Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate and Advanced Cultivation Technician. “The cannabis industry is creating many career opportunities in Illinois. These programs will give students the knowledge needed to work in this rapidly expanding industry,” said Barb Courville, Associate Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Black Hawk College.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), there are 113 adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois as of Jan. 6, 2023, and 189 other conditional licensees are in the process of receiving their full dispensary license. Illinois’ cannabis industry supports nearly 29,000 full-time jobs and recorded $1.78 billion in cannabis sales in 2021, according to the Leafly 2022 Jobs Report.
“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Black Hawk College to offer our three cannabis industry training courses. Known for creating flexible, student-centered programs that help students start, change and build careers, Black Hawk is uniquely positioned to help people enter and succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis industry,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Vice President of Higher Education. “Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these courses. “
Green Flower provides a comprehensive, on-demand training platform built specifically for cannabis professionals. Whether working in the industry or looking to transition into a cannabis career, Black Hawk College’s eight-week online programs provide the knowledge and skills needed to be successful. Students can begin their chosen program at any time and complete it in eight weeks. Upon completion, graduates will earn a certificate of completion from Black Hawk College and have access to Green Flower’s employer network.
Cost is $900 per course. Students who register by Saturday, Feb. 18 will save $50.
For more information, visit the Black Hawk College Professional Development programs page at www.bhc.edu/prodev or call 309-796-8223.
About Black Hawk College
Black Hawk College serves all or part of nine counties, an area encompassing 2,200 square miles in northwestern Illinois with a population of more than 225,000 residents. Operated as one college with two campuses and several outreach sites, Black Hawk College offers both career and transfer programs. The college also offers a wide range of special purpose and community outreach programs, and serves more people than any other institution of higher education in the Quad-Cities area.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
Holly Smith
Black Hawk College
+1 309-796-5051
smithh@bhc.edu