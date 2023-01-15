On 01/09/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped Fabiola Diaz (23) of Massachusetts for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in Saco. She was found to have a suspended license. She was charged with operating without a license. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 01/10/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped Randy Baldonado-Fernandez (23) of Massachusetts for a move over violation on the ME turnpike northbound in Kennebunk. His license was found to be suspended. He was summonsed for failing to move over and charged with operating without a license. His vehicle was towed.

On 01/15/2023, Cpl. Cote took a report of theft from a parked motor vehicle that occurred the day prior between the hours of 1140 and 1200 at the Gray Service Plaza northbound on the ME Turnpike. An iPad was taken while the vehicle occupants were inside the facility. Their vehicle was unlocked. The investigation is on going.

On 01/15/2023, Tr. Ellis responded to a crash on the ME turnpike northbound in Biddeford. The driver was operating a pickup truck pulling a camper trailer which jackknifed and rolled into the median. Tr. Ellis determined that he was operating commercially, and an inspection was conducted. He was found to have numerous violations, including no logbook. He was summonsed, towed, and placed out of service.