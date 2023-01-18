Submit Release
Shamrock Roofing and Construction; Champagne, Cigars and Heroes For Cars GALA

Shamrock Roofing Gala Invitation

You Are Invited

Shamrock Roofing & Construction is extending invitation to their FORMAL BENEFIT for Cars 4 Heroes, Friday 7PM, February 3RD, 2023 The ABBOTT 1901 Cherry St, KC

I am looking forward to seeing how we can come together and make a difference for our Veterans and First Responders. We need sponsors to help make this happen.”
— Garen Armstrong
KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are invited. Shamrock Roofing and Construction Executive Director Garen Armstrong, “We want everyone to know that it is our aim at Shamrock Roofing, to rally together for the Veterans and First Responders in our community. Most of us know at least one person who has made great sacrifices to fight for our freedom, living on the front lines everyday. We want to give our community the opportunity to honor and celebrate these brave men and women, to remind them that they are OUR heroes.”

Named one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “KC Fast 50” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has grown exponentially year over year and never fails to give back to the community as their way of saying, Thank You. “Our continued growth has facilitated the opportunity to give back to our community.” says Armstrong. “I am looking forward to seeing how we can come together and make a difference for our Veterans and First Responders. We need sponsors to help make this happen.”

The Cars 4 Heroes Benefit Gala is an elegant event that includes cocktails and passed appetizers, dinner, live entertainment, a silent and live auction, with host for the evening, Travis Marvin. Shamrock Roofing and Construction is offering sponsors the opportunity to have their logo displayed on event signage, auction paddles, slide shows, and programs. Sponsors choose the sponsorship based on their donation and various perks such as private raffle drawings, VIP Swag, VIP Happy Hour, social media shout-outs and Radio Appearance.

About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. A devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship and facilitator of Cars for Heroes.

Shamrock Cares

