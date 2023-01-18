Wil-Ro, Inc. 2022 Year in Review: Focused on Innovation and Customer Relationships; Overcame Industry Challenges
Wil-Ro, Inc. Grew Distributor Network by 56%; 2023 Targets Strong Growth Outlook
Determination marked Q4 2022 for the Wil-Ro team, closing out a successful year that generated 56 percent year-over-year growth for our Distributor Network, now spanning 18 states across the U.S.”GALLATIN, TN, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wil-Ro’s 2022 Year in Review was impressive, with the manufacturer's strategic moves delivering double-digit growth in its customer base. Guided by a theme of innovation and customer relationships to overcome industry challenges, Wil-Ro introduced three new products to market, expanded its Distributor Network nationwide, and launched a new adventure trailer brand, TerraRover Overland Company. Wil-Ro’s leadership looks to continue strong growth in 2023.
— Katelyn McGuire, Director of Sales at Wil-Ro, Inc.
2022 New Products:
• Liberty Flatbed – combines design features of Wil-Ro’s Skirted and Utility Flatbeds
• United Hotshot – modular-designed cargo and equipment transporter
• Landscape Trailer – towable version of Wil-Ro’s most popular body
Wil-Ro added these new flatbeds and trailer in response to customer feedback and interest; numerous Distributor Partners are ordering these newly crafted products.
“In 2023, we aim to minimize quality errors and streamline efficiencies through technology investments to enhance our production process and productivity while driving innovation. These efforts strive to boost our customers' utilization and performance for each truck body," said Lincoln Curry, Designer Engineer at Wil-Ro, Inc.
Four New Distributors / Dealer Partners – Q4 2022:
• All Out Custom Truck & Body – Richland and Stafford, TX
• Axton Truck Equipment – Cibolo, TX
• H&H Sales Company, Inc. – Hunterstown, IN
• Industrial Welding & Supply Co. – Sterling, CO
"Determination marked Q4 2022 for the Wil-Ro team, closing out a successful year that generated 56 percent year-over-year growth for our Distributor Network, now spanning 18 states. In collaboration with manufacturing, engineering, supply chain, and quality departments, our sales team was able to get shipments out the door and to our customers," said Katelyn McGuire, Director of Sales at Wil-Ro, Inc. "We were fortunate to expand farther west, entering new markets including Colorado, while strengthening our presence in the South, Midwest, and Northwest. Wil-Ro will continue to provide the utmost quality in our products and customer service in 2023."
In partnership with Northpoint Commercial Finance, Wil-Ro offers exclusive financing options to all new Distributor Partners. Plus, Wil-Ro offers new Distributor Partners special deals on freight and volume discounts to offset industry challenges related to the supply chain.
Spirited creativity at Wil-Ro saw the launch of TerraRover in August 2022, making a big splash in the outdoor adventure tourism market and being honored as 2022 Most Innovative New Recreational Trailer by the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA).
"I'm really proud of both the Wil-Ro and TerraRover teams for the strides we made in 2022, and I share excitement for 2023 as we push for aggressive growth, seeking to add new Distributor Partners for each company. Our success is a reflection of our customers’ success, and we are ramping up our efforts to gain insight from our partners to support quality, productivity, and innovation,” said Joshua J. Coster, President & Owner of Wil-Ro, Inc and TerraRover Overland Co.
Wil-Ro will be a returning exhibitor at NTEA Work Truck Week in March in Indianapolis, and NATDA Trailer Show in August in Nashville, boasting an exciting line-up of products.
About Wil-Ro, Inc.
Crafted in America since 1973, Wil-Ro, Inc. manufactures high-quality truck bodies and trailers for landscaping, hauling, construction, equipment distribution, and farming. Wil-Ro's premier truck bodies and trailers come in a variety of standard models as well as custom configurations to fit the needs of customers and distributor partners nationwide.
Headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, Wil-Ro focuses on craftsmanship and people, fostering time-honored manufacturing processes to build the strongest, longest-lasting truck beds and trailers in the industry.
Forged in the fires of the American spirit, Wil-Ro is American-made and Veteran owned. For more information, please visit wil-ro.com.
About TerraRover Overland Co.
Made proudly in Tennessee, TerraRover Overland Co. crafts high-quality and innovative overland and tent-camping trailers for people who love exploring the great outdoors. Our heritage and reputation are rooted in producing the highest quality products. Customers are the foundation of our Tribe—we’re adventure seekers ready to Brave the Wild!
Headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, TerraRover is American-made and veteran-owned. Rewrite Possible and let your journey begin at TerraRover.com.
# # #
Audra Wait
Wait & Co. (Media Contact for Wil-Ro, Inc.)
+1 615-504-8812
audra@waitandco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube