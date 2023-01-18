Submit Release
VOGSY EXTENDS ITS 'CONNECTED ERP' WITH TRELLO INTEGRATION

VOGSY, the leading provider of ERP software for professional services, is proud to announce a new integration with Trello, the popular task management tool.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration allows VOGSY users to seamlessly share project tasks and updates with their customers through Trello. This provides a more comprehensive view of project deadlines and decisions and increases efficiency.

"We are excited to offer this integration to our customers, which was built at our customers’ request," said Mark van Leeuwen, CEO of VOGSY. "By connecting VOGSY with Trello, we provide a powerful extension for teams who use Trello to better collaborate, communicate, and coordinate their work with their customer teams."

The integration allows for real-time syncing of data between the two tools, ensuring that everyone is working with the most up-to-date information. This helps to increase productivity and reduce errors.

“The are different ways in which our customers can involve their clients’ teams in VOGSY projects,” concludes van Leeuwen. “But this integration is particularly useful for those companies who were already leveraging Trello for client interaction.

The integration is available immediately to all VOGSY ERP customers. For more information, please visit https://www.VOGSY.com.

About VOGSY

VOGSY is a leading provider of ERP software for professional services organizations. Our software helps teams to better collaborate, communicate, and coordinate their work, resulting in increased productivity and improved project performance.

VOGSY integrates with Trello

