101VOICE Awarded 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

101VOICE Cloud Telephony Recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Cloud Telephony solution as a recipient of the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

101VOICE’s cloud telephony is a simple yet feature-rich cloud phone solution using the latest Cloud PBX technology. It features sophisticated capabilities, functionalities, performance, and scalability without costly maintenance. Thanks to the power of the internet, the solution helps organizations elevate their phone systems and unified communications through features such as three-way calling, auto attendant, hunt groups and more.

“Receiving one of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector globally from TMC is humbling and a great honor,” said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder. “At 101VOICE, we consistently strive to advance our products and services to remain a provider our customers can trust in the market. We will continue providing award-winning customized cloud telephony solutions and support to our customers’ unique needs for a long time,” he concluded.

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with 101VOICE’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from 101VOICE.”

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.