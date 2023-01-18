Syndic8 Announces Reebok as Newest Client
Reebok has chosen Syndic8 as their product content management and distribution software.
Having good control and governance of all digital data is critical to distributing quality content across an ever-expanding network of digital partners.”BOSTON, MA, U.S.A, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reebok, headquartered in the Seaport District in Boston, MA, has chosen Syndic8 as their product content management and distribution software. Reebok provides industry-leading designs in footwear and apparel to consumers worldwide. Syndic8’s expertise in the syndication of high variant SKUs, as well as its additional services in enhanced video content management and verification, will allow Reebok to optimize and expand their digital selling channels. Syndic8’s drag-and-drop software also performs a comprehensive data audit based upon the requirements and recommendations of all desired online trading partners and marketplace destinations. Syndic8’s data audit simplifies the syndication process for brands and prevents unnecessary back and forth between brands and buyers. As brands expand their digital footprint through Syndic8’s library of 100+ trading partner and marketplace connections, a new challenge arises: ensuring listing accuracy across the ecosystem. Syndic8’s Verification Service monitors whether a product is live and listed correctly on the digital shelf. Syndic8’s Verification Service also monitors all MAP price violations which protects brand integrity as well as their bottom line. Overall, Syndic8’s revenue expansion and protection based technical solutions streamline the lifecycle of brand’s products from inception to sale.
— Chris John, CEO of Syndic8
“We are extremely excited to partner with Reebok to help optimize their digital selling strategy.” stated Chris John, CEO of Syndic8. “Having good control and governance of all digital data is critical to distributing quality content across an ever-expanding network of digital partners.”
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate. With Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. To learn more how Syndic8 can help your brand please visit: https://syndic8.io/
About Reebok
Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Reebok currently operates in 80 countries with approximately 400 freestanding stores around the world.
Joseph DiNardo
Syndic8
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn