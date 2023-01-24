Chartered Institute Launches Chartered ESG Investment Manager (CEIM™) Program for Investment Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications launches new ESG program to train investment leaders in integrating sustainability into investment process.SINGAPORE, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the launch of a new program and designation for finance and investment leaders - Chartered ESG Investment Manager (CEIM™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train finance and investment professionals in the art of managing and analyzing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment portfolios.
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Chartered ESG Investment Manager (CEIM™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective ESG investment manager.
Program Overview
A recent study by the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing shows that companies that have strong ESG practices can have better financial performance and lower risk. Investment firms around the world including Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street Global Advisors have all adopted ESG practices into their investment strategies to manage risks and capture opportunities.
This Chartered ESG Investment Manager (CEIM™) program will take participants through the process of managing and analyzing ESG risks and opportunities in investment portfolios by harnessing best practices used by global companies today. Participants will learn how to use powerful frameworks to identify and assess ESG risks, while ensuring effective integration of ESG considerations into investment processes. They will discover how to leverage the latest tools to measure and monitor the ESG performance of companies and funds, and how to use this data to make informed investment decisions. Throughout the program, participants will be taught how to incorporate ESG considerations into their organization’s investment strategy and design an effective plan that can help their organization manage risks and capture opportunities.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Chartered ESG Investment Manager (CEIM™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified finance and investment leader with expertise in ESG risk management and analysis.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• ESG risk identification and assessment
• Integration of ESG considerations into investment processes
• ESG performance measurement and monitoring
• ESG data analysis
• Impact investing
• Sustainable investing
• ESG reporting and disclosure
• ESG investment strategies and products
• ESG trends and best practices in the investment industry.
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chartered-esg-investment-manager-ceim-1
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chartered-esg-investment-manager-ceim
