JPC capital is a rapidly growing private equity firm based in Dubai with offices based in New York and Ascot
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPC capital is a rapidly growing private equity firm based in Dubai with offices based in New York and Ascot, United Kingdom. In the past 12 months they have acquired companies in a variety of sectors including real estate, engineering, finance and ecommerce. They are also looking to expand into the world of media in the near future to complement their existing portfolio.
Currently they have over 160 staff across their businesses and there's no signs of this slowing down, after acquisitions of Q1 are finalised it will bring the total to over 250 across the UK and US.
Another interesting development within the JPC group is the discussion regarding the future of payments and beginning to look into blockchain technology.
David Pickett
Currently they have over 160 staff across their businesses and there's no signs of this slowing down, after acquisitions of Q1 are finalised it will bring the total to over 250 across the UK and US.
Another interesting development within the JPC group is the discussion regarding the future of payments and beginning to look into blockchain technology.
David Pickett
Jpc Capital Investment Group
+ +44 7415351504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram