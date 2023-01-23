Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,390 in the last 365 days.

JPC capital is a rapidly growing private equity firm based in Dubai with offices based in New York and Ascot

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPC capital is a rapidly growing private equity firm based in Dubai with offices based in New York and Ascot, United Kingdom. In the past 12 months they have acquired companies in a variety of sectors including real estate, engineering, finance and ecommerce. They are also looking to expand into the world of media in the near future to complement their existing portfolio.

Currently they have over 160 staff across their businesses and there's no signs of this slowing down, after acquisitions of Q1 are finalised it will bring the total to over 250 across the UK and US.

Another interesting development within the JPC group is the discussion regarding the future of payments and beginning to look into blockchain technology.

David Pickett
Jpc Capital Investment Group
+ +44 7415351504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

JPC capital is a rapidly growing private equity firm based in Dubai with offices based in New York and Ascot

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.