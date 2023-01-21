JPC Capital is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunniesforkids
Sunnies was founded with the mission of providing children with access to fashionable, durable, and safe sunglasses at affordable prices. The company's sunglasses are designed with kids in mind, featuring fun colors and shapes that kids love, as well as 100% UV protection to keep their eyes safe from harmful rays.
"We are thrilled to launch our online store and make it even easier for parents to find stylish and protective sunglasses for their kids. Our team is dedicated to offering the best selection of children's sunglasses at the most competitive prices, and we are confident that our online store will be a valuable resource for parents everywhere."
In addition to its online store, Sunnies also offers a wholesale program for retailers interested in carrying its products. The company is committed to providing excellent customer service and is always looking for ways to expand and improve its offerings.
