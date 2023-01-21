Submit Release
News Search

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,369 in the last 365 days.

JPC Capital is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunniesforkids

JPC Capital is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunniesforkids, an online retail store for kids sunglasses

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPC Capital is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunniesforkids.com which offers a wide selection of high-quality, stylish sunglasses for kids.

Sunnies was founded with the mission of providing children with access to fashionable, durable, and safe sunglasses at affordable prices. The company's sunglasses are designed with kids in mind, featuring fun colors and shapes that kids love, as well as 100% UV protection to keep their eyes safe from harmful rays.

"We are thrilled to launch our online store and make it even easier for parents to find stylish and protective sunglasses for their kids. Our team is dedicated to offering the best selection of children's sunglasses at the most competitive prices, and we are confident that our online store will be a valuable resource for parents everywhere."

In addition to its online store, Sunnies also offers a wholesale program for retailers interested in carrying its products. The company is committed to providing excellent customer service and is always looking for ways to expand and improve its offerings.

David Pickett
Jpc Capital Investment Group
+ +44 7415351504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

JPC Capital is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunniesforkids

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.