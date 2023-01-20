JPC Capital Investment Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vitalgym
JPC Capital Investment Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vitalgym, a supplier of high quality home gym and fitness equipmentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPC Capital Investment Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vitalgym.co, a retailer of high-quality home gym equipment. This acquisition represents a significant expansion of JPC Capital's portfolio and a strategic move into the growing market of at-home fitness.
Vital Gym has established itself as a leader in the industry, offering a wide range of top-of-the-line equipment for every type of workout. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and product innovation, the company has garnered a loyal following among fitness enthusiasts.
"We are thrilled to bring Vital Gym into the JPC Capital family, This acquisition aligns with our commitment to investing in high-potential companies that have the potential to make a significant impact in their industry.” We look forward to working with the talented team at Vital Gym and helping the company continue to thrive and grow."
The acquisition of Vital Gym marks a significant step forward for JPC Capital and underscores the company's dedication to expanding its reach and influence. With its top-quality products and exceptional customer service, Vital Gym is well positioned to continue its success as part of the JPC Capital portfolio.
David Pickett
Jpc Capital Investment Group
+ +44 7415351504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram