JPC Capital Acquires Urban Home Co

LONDON, UNITED KINDGOM, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPC Capital Investment Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Urbanhome.co an online home furniture and accessories retailer. This strategic move will allow JPC Capital to expand its portfolio and tap into the growing ecommerce market.

Urban Home has established a strong online presence and loyal customer base, offering a wide range of stylish and affordable home furnishings and accessories. The company has gained a reputation for excellent customer service and high-quality products, making it a valuable asset to JPC Capital.

"We are excited to welcome Urban Home to the JPC Capital family," said Pete Cunningham, Group operations director of JPC Capital. "The home furnishings and accessories market is a highly competitive space, but Urban Home has proven to be a leader in this industry. We believe that this acquisition will be a great addition to our portfolio and contribute significantly to our success."

JPC Capital plans to leverage its expertise and resources to support the growth of Urban Home and help the company reach its full potential. The company will also look for additional opportunities to expand its ecommerce portfolio in the future.

