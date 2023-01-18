Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Ashland
|Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Cuyahoga Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware Area Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Perkins Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Franklin
|Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Central High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Avon Lake City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Newton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Richland
|Shelby City Health Department
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Gnadenhutten Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Southwest Ohio Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
