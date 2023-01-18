Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 19, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Jefferson Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Ashland Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Village of Cuyahoga Heights

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware Area Career Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Erie Perkins Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Franklin Imagine Columbus Primary Academy

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Central High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lorain Avon Lake City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Pike Newton Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Richland Shelby City Health Department

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten Public Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren Southwest Ohio Council of Governments

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit