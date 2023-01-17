Sask Parks 2023 Campsite Reservation Dates Announced

CANADA, January 17 - Released on January 17, 2023

Reservations for Saskatchewan Provincial Parks 2023 camping season are set to begin April 3 for seasonal campsites and April 4 to 12 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites.

"Many campers are already looking forward to setting up their home-away-from-home in provincial parks this summer," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "With reservation dates set, campers can now begin planning their trips and preparing for launch day."

Schedule

The complete reservation schedule for 2023 is as follows:

Seasonal campsites:

April 3: all parks participating in the seasonal camping program.

Nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites:

April 4: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing

April 5: Break

April 6: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake

April 10: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords

April 11: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain

April 12: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Park Fees

Park entry fees will increase slightly this year in response to the growing number of park services provided year-round and in accordance with Provincial Sales Tax. The 2023 entry fees are as follows:

Annual Vehicle Entry: $82 ($7 increase)

Weekly Vehicle Entry: $42 ($2 increase)

Daily Vehicle Entry: $11 ($1 increase)



Camp-Easy sites will increase from $80 to $85 per night and the Mongolian Yurt at Great Blue Heron will increase from $110 to $116 per night. Some swimming entry and equipment rentals will also see a slight increase. For a full listing of fee changes, visit http://saskparks.com.

All other fees including nightly, seasonal and group camping will remain the same for the 2023 camping season.

New this year

New this year, a notification feature on the reservation system will allow campers to sign up to receive an alert if a specific campsite becomes available.

Campers can also look forward to a total of 37 new seasonal sites: two full-service in Good Spirit Lake, eight electric in Buffalo Pound, a mix of 18 electric and non-electric in Makwa Lake, a mix of four electric and full-service at Meadow Lake and five electric at Moose Mountain. New Camp-Easy yurts have been added at Pike Lake, Good Spirit Lake and Greenwater Lake provincial parks with a new yurt replacing the old Camp-Easy tent in Crooked Lake.

For more information on reservations, fees and new services, visit http://saskparks.com.

