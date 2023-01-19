G4 Tequilas Releases Limited Edition 6-Year Extra Añejo

1,000 bottles to hit shelves this month

As the fourth generation of Tequila producers, we meticulously supervise each step, beginning with the selection of our agaves and throughout the entire process, guaranteeing the highest quality.” — Felipe Camarena, Master Distiller

NEW HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PKGD Group, an exclusive national craft spirits importer, brand development and alcohol industry management company, announced today the release of G4 Tequilas limited edition 6-Year Extra Añejo.

Legendary master distiller Felipe Camarena is the creator of this ultra-premium tequila. G4 Tequilas are sustainably distilled using estate spring water and harvested rainwater. As 2023’s most anticipated release, tequila aficionados are sure to enjoy this limited edition, 6-year Extra Añejo. Los Altos-cooked agave shines through along with an oak wood influence. After 6-years underground in old George Dickel whiskey barrels at the El Pandillo distillery, it is then bottled at barrel strength, 86 Proof.

The tequila comes inside a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted Brazilian Parotta wood box. The boxes, handmade in Guadalajara, are emblazoned with the G4 logo and the third-generation master distiller Felipe Camarena’s signature.

Inside the box, a gold plaque reads:

“Somos la cuarta generación de productores de Tequila, supervisamos personalmente cada paso, comenzando con la selección de nuestros agaves y cuidando meticulosamente todo el proceso para garantizar la máxima calidad.”

Translated:

“We are the fourth generation of Tequila producers, and we personally supervise each step, beginning with the selection of our agaves and meticulously supervising the entire process to guarantee the highest possible quality.”

The tasting notes include floral and fruity, hints of spice, leather, tobacco, and citrus peel zest. Tequila lovers will enjoy vanilla with nutmeg and pepper for a touch of bitter sweetness on the long finish.

G4 Tequilas 6-Year Añejo retails for $499.99 per bottle, with limited availability across the U.S.; only 1,000 bottles will be available.

About G4 Tequilas

G4 Tequilas are distilled at Destileria El Pandillo by Felipe Camarena and his sons, Luis, Felipe, and Alan. The Camarena family has been making the world’s top tequilas in Los Altos de Jalisco since 1937, and Felipe and his sons are the fourth generation (G4) to carry on this heritage.

Felipe built El Pandillo to honor the family heritage and tradition while adding innovative and eco-forward-thinking elements to create the most sustainable distillery in Mexico. El Pandillo uses traditional tools like stone ovens and copper stills for their heritage and sustainability benefits. The distillery grows its agave on the property, and they harvest it and produce their tequilas using clean energy sources like solar, wind, and water.

Find G4 online at https://g4tequilas.com/ and on Facebook and Instagram.

About PKGD Group

PKGD Group was founded by Jeff Ernst and Shawn Miller. Together with their partners, Chris Risdon and Mark Sorelle, they provide craft spirit makers an opportunity to grow their brands across the U.S. They represent global brands in a variety of craft spirit categories, most of whom are family-owned. Their passion and intent are to support the legacy of these brands as stewards and caretakers of the history and heritage behind them. For all their partners, PKGD Group is committed to elevate the brands they work with and manage for long-term sustainable growth and revenue.

Learn more about PKGD Group and the brands they represent at https://pkgd.group/.

