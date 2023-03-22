PKGD Group Announces National Sales Distribution Management, Promotion and Marketing of Fresh Vine Wine

Craft Spirits Importers, Brand Building and Management

PKGD Group adds premium, lower-sugar wines to its portfolio.

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PKGD Group, an exclusive national craft spirits importer, brand development, and alcohol industry management company, announced today the addition of Fresh Vine Wine to their group of managed brands. PKGD Group offers world-class sales solutions providing explosive growth opportunities for a select group of alcohol industry products, including wine and spirits, worldwide.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) produces a unique collection of bold, crisp, and flavorful wines that embody a deeper connection with active lifestyles. Vinted and bottled in Napa, California, the Fresh Vine Wine collection features a California Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Brut Rosé Sparkling, and a Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet.

“PKGD Group welcomes the opportunity to manage the sales distribution and retail promotions of Fresh Vine Wine nationally. The wines it produces are of exceptional quality and the brand has done an excellent job of delivering a much-needed product to the market. Through this partnership, we hope to help Fresh Vine expand its market share and optimize its growth through our deep relationships with our distribution and retail partners,” said Mark SoRelle, partner, and co-founder of PKGD Group.

“We are hopeful the partnership with PKGD Group will provide Fresh Vine Wine with the opportunity to expand and more efficiently administer its relationships with retailers nationwide as well as expand our ability to deliver premium wines to the market,” said Jamey Whetstone, Fresh Vine Wine’s winemaker and co-founder of Fresh Vine Wine Inc.

PKGD Group founded by Jeff Ernst, Shawn Miller, Mark SoRelle, and Chris Risdon, provides craft spirit and winemakers an opportunity to grow their brands across the U.S. It represents global brands in various craft spirit and wine categories, most of which are family-owned. Their passion and intent are to support the legacy of these brands as stewards and caretakers of the history and heritage behind them. For all their partners, PKGD Group is committed to elevating the brands they work with and manage for long-term sustainable growth and revenue.

Fresh Vine Wine can be found in retailers and beverage venues throughout the United States.

About PKGD Group

PKGD Group drives passion, commitment, and expertise into everything in its portfolio. They assist clients from the top down: building and managing quality distribution networks, developing key accounts and chains and having feet on the street to build quality distribution points. From selling to tastings to events, PKGD Group represents the team brands want to have, delivering value at scale. Learn more about PKGD Group and the brands they represent at https://pkgd.group/.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue accelerating in the US marketplace. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$24.99 per bottle. Fresh Vine Wine’s varietals include California Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Brut Rosé Sparkling, and a Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet.

Learn more about Fresh Vine Wine at https://freshvinewine.com/ and on Facebook and Instagram.