PKGD Group Exclusive U.S. Importers for G4 and Primo 1861 Premium Craft Tequilas

Craft Spirits Importers, Brand Building and Management

G4 and Primo 1861 Tequilas join PKGD Group craft spirits portfolio.

We are humbled to work with Felipe Camarena, his sons, and Pedro as a sixth-generation Tequila family who have developed incredible tequilas with respect to tradition, sustainability, and innovation.” — Jeff Ernst, partner, and co-founder of PKGD Group

NEW HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PKGD Group, an exclusive national craft spirits importer, brand development and alcohol industry management company, announced today their status as the exclusive U.S. importers for G4 Tequilas and Primo 1861 Tequila. PKGD Group offers world-class sales solutions providing explosive growth opportunities for a select group of craft spirit makers across the world.

Legendary master distiller Felipe Camarena is the 3rd generation master distiller behind both craft tequilas. Each brand of ultra-premium tequilas is sustainably distilled using estate spring water and harvested rainwater. Both spirits have received numerous accolades and awards, including a recent feature in the New York Times as some of the best Blanco tequilas on the market.

“PKGD Group is honored to be the exclusive U.S. importer of these exceptional tequilas. We are humbled to work with Felipe and his sons, and Pedro as the sixth-generation namesake of this legendary Tequila family who have developed incredible tequilas with respect to tradition, sustainability, innovation, and stewardship of the land,” said Jeff Ernst, partner, and co-founder of PKGD Group.

“We’re excited about 2023 because of this development for our business, but also because we have commitment from El Pandillo to produce twice as much G4 and Primo in 2023 as in 2022. We know this won’t meet the actual demand for these amazing brands, but we’ll be able to come much closer to having stable inventory across the U.S.” stated Shawn Miller, partner, and co-founder of PKGD Group.

While today’s announcement establishes PKGD Group as the exclusive U.S. importer of G4 and Primo Tequilas, the team has managed every aspect of both brands since they’ve entered the U.S. market. PKGD Group continues to provide the same level of seamless, stellar service and strength in their portfolio for their Distribution or Retail partners going forward.

PKGD Group was founded by Jeff Ernst and Shawn Miller. Together with their partners, Chris Risdon, and Mark Sorelle, they provide craft spirit makers an opportunity to grow their brands across the U.S. They represent global brands in a variety of craft spirit categories, most of whom are family-owned. Their passion and intent are to support the legacy of these brands as stewards and caretakers of the history and heritage behind them. For all their partners, PKGD Group is committed to elevate the brands they work with and manage for long-term sustainable growth and revenue.

G4 Tequilas and Primo 1861 can be found in retailers and beverage venues throughout the United States.

About PKGD Group

PKGD Group drives passion, commitment and expertise into everything in their portfolio. They assist clients from the top down: building and managing quality distribution networks, developing key accounts and chains, and having feet-on-the-street to build quality points-of-distribution. From selling to tastings to events, PKGD Group represents the team brands want to have, delivering value at scale. Learn more about PKGD Group and the brands they represent at https://pkgd.group/.



About G4 Tequila and Primo 1861

G4 Tequilas and Primo 1861 are distilled at Destileria El Pandillo by Felipe Camarena and his sons, Luis, Felipe, and Alan. The Camarena family has been making the world’s top tequilas in Los Altos de Jalisco since 1937, and Felipe and his sons are the fourth generation (G4) to carry on this heritage.

Primo 1861 is also a nod to family legacy. In 1761, a hundred years prior to the birth of Pedro Camarena Ramirez, the Camarena family co-founded the town of Arandas in the region of Los Altos Jalisco. They were the first family to grow Agave Azul in the region and to forever change the history of this land.

Pedro Camarena Ramirez founded the first tequila distillery in Arandas. The distillery was burned down during the Mexican Revolution, the only remains were the tahona stone that now stands proudly at El Pandillo. Primo 1861 is the year Pedro was born and the tequila is an honor to his legacy.

Felipe built El Pandillo to honor the family heritage and tradition while adding innovative and eco-forward-thinking elements to create the most sustainable distillery in Mexico. El Pandillo uses traditional tools like stone ovens and copper stills for their heritage and sustainability benefits. The distillery grows its agave on the property, and they harvest it and produce their tequilas using clean energy sources like solar, wind, and water.

Find G4 online at https://g4tequilas.com/ and on Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more about Primo 1861 at https://www.tequilaprimo.com/ and on Facebook and Instagram.