KoolDuct Solves Today's Leading Ductwork Challenges
Pro-R’s Line of Phenolic Duct Products Engineered with Lightweight KoolDuct are Today’s Top Choice for High-Performance Indoor and Outdoor Duct SolutionsST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-R – offering an advanced line of next-generation duct solutions – is helping to lighten the load for contractors nationwide by utilizing pre-insulated Kingspan KoolDuct throughout its line of products. The thermally efficient yet durable indoor and outdoor portfolio of ductwork delivers a superior air distribution solution engineered with KoolDuct phenolic insulation that contractors trust.
KoolDuct’s innovative closed-cell phenolic product is utilized in Pro-R’s line of four distinct duct solutions ideal for commercial and industrial applications. Significant KoolDuct benefits realized in Pro-R’s engineered ductwork out-perform competitive duct systems in many impactful ways:
• Strong return on investment includes on average a whole-life savings of 20% originating from reduced construction costs;
• With near-zero air leakage, KoolDuct offers some of the highest R-values in the industry to ensure energy savings and to optimize HVAC system operations;
• Up to 75% lighter than standard sheet metal ductwork, Pro-R is easy to install, particularly in hard-to-access spaces;
• Reduces structural engineering requirements and can be efficiently installed flush to ceilings and walls to maximize available space.
“Pro-R has evolved the ductwork industry by maximizing the benefits of lightweight Kingspan KoolDuct phenolic insulation,” explained Kevin Albers, VP of Pro-R Product Management and Marketing. “Time tested since it was introduced in 2007, KoolDuct’s benefit to Pro-R’s advanced line ductwork provides durable, reliable, efficient, and long-lasting solutions that contractors are recommending, and engineers are demanding.”
Albers explained pre-insulated Pro-R can be fabricated in joints up to 13’ which allow for accelerated timelines and reduced labor costs without requiring an insulator. In addition, Pro-R’s interior liner eliminates the risk of releasing insulation fibers into the airstream, providing lasting advantages for indoor air quality.
Pro-R, designed, engineered, and manufactured by Ducts and Cleats, has revolutionized the duct industry with a portfolio of ductwork solutions that includes rectangle, round, double-wall, and indoor options. Learn more at www.prorduct.com. For specific questions or product information, email Pro-R at info@ductsandcleats.com, or call 651-265-0605.
