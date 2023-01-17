Chimney Fire Destroys Middleton Home 

MIDDLETON — Middleton Fire Chief Douglas K. LeColst, Middleton Police Chief William Sampson, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today that the fire that destroyed a Bixby Avenue home this weekend started in the chimney.

“Most chimney fires occur due to a build up of creosote, which is a tarry by-product of burning wood,” said Chief LeColst. “If you use a fireplace, wood stove, or pellet stove, please have your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned each year. Burn only dry, seasoned hardwood to reduce creosote accumulation. And when you dispose of the ashes, place them in a metal cannister with a tight outside and away from the home – never in the trash.”

The origin and cause of Sunday’s fire were investigated by the Middleton Fire Department, Middleton Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and began in a chimney that was venting a pellet stove within the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, said Chief LeColst.

“Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires, and solid fuel-burning appliances like fireplaces and wood stoves account for a rising share of them,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Always keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides, use a fireplace screen or close the door to the stove when it’s in use, and be sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home.”

The Department of Fire Services’ Keep Warm, Keep Safe campaign promotes fire safety with all types of home heating equipment. You can learn more at www.mass.gov/keepwarmkeepsafe.

The Middleton Fire Department responded to the area of Bixby Avenue shortly after 1:00 pm on Jan. 15 to find the single-family home well involved and propane tanks venting at the rear of the building. The fire departments of Danvers, Lynnfield, North Andover, North Reading, and Topsfield provided mutual aid at the scene and station coverage.

