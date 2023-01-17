Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:25 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent puncture wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, 45 year-old Sherman Holley, of no fixed address, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Emergency Response Team after he barricaded himself inside of a residence. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

