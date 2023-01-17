MDC Feb. 1 virtual program will focus on proper equipment for cleaning fish

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Part of the fun of catching fish is eating what you’ve caught. However, before any fish fillets gets put in a fryer or on a grill, anglers need to know how to properly clean what they’ve caught.

People who would like to learn more about the equipment needed to clean fish should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Fish Skills: Fish Cleaning Equipment.” This free online event will be from 2:30-3 p.m. on Feb. 1 and is the first in a three-part series of programs on how to clean fish. These three online programs are being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

At this program, MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss the knives and other equipment needed to clean fish. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188967

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.