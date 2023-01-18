SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Golf Futures Exchange, Tour Trader Pro

SCCG announces strategic partnership with Tour Trader Pro

SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with Tour Trader Pro, providing business development, and strategic advisory services for the golf exchange.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with Tour Trader Pro, providing business development, and strategic advisory services for the professional golf futures exchange platform.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership, “We are thrilled to partner with Tour Trader Pro’s professional golf futures exchange because it represents the future of sports betting. The increased retention, competition and flexibility offered by betting exchanges will revolutionize the way fans engage with the game of golf. The golf community also fits seamlessly with a sports exchange due to the fan base’s existing knowledge of market exchanges. We look forward to leveraging our SCCG eco-system and extensive gaming network to bring Tour Trader Pro to market!”

Tim Legendre and Mike Skura, Co-Founders of Tour Trader Pro said “Tour Trader Pro couldn’t be more excited to partner with SCCG to leverage their 30+ years of experience in the gaming space. Working with Steve and his elite team is a significant step forward in achieving our goal of becoming the global source for golf fan engagement. We are extremely proud of the product we have designed, and believe it to be the quintessential companion to golf tournament coverage. As such, we are greatly looking forward to working further with a proven industry leader to help bring our vision to fruition.”

Tour Trader Pro leverages professional golf’s tournament structure by pricing out the golfers based on their tournament payout. The exchange platform provides golf fans with a new betting experience that has less of a house edge than the traditional 10% vig charged by traditional sportsbooks. Golf is a sport with a dedicated and passionate fan base that is always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with the game. Tour Trader Pro will certainly resonate with the fast-growing golf community looking for new ways to experience and engage with professional golf.

ABOUT TOUR TRADER PRO

Tour Trader Pro (TTP) is a pro golf futures exchange. TTP is the quintessential companion to golf tournament coverage and the live venue experience, keeping eyes on the screen far longer than any existing engagement vehicle.

https://tourtraderpro.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

