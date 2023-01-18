Trailblazing Supermodel Beverly Johnson Headlines the Women In Business Networking Conference In Atlanta
Trailblazing Supermodel Beverly Johnson headlines at the Women In Business Networking Conference on March 18, 2023.
By building a community of businesswomen we can create a powerful network to encourage growth and success. We can share resources, advice, and opportunities and work together to break down barriers.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WBNC event celebrates its 2nd annual Women Who Empower Conference at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson, best known for blazing the path forward and becoming the first woman of color to grace the cover of American Vogue and the French Elle magazine, empowering women of color and across the world, embraces the mission that Empowered Women Empower is founded on.
The conference will have notable Power Panelist, for women entrepreneurs or those seeking to embark on the road to entrepreneurship. Hundreds of network seekers will be Empowered by some of the top professionals to include, Dr. Pamela Gurley, Serial entrepreneur, Author and Strategist, Yolanda M. Smith, Branding Strategist, Coach and Author, Dr. Cortina Louis, Serial Entrepreneur, Licensed Therapist, Author and W.O.W Effect developer.
The POWER PANEL will be inclusive of topics such as, Breaking the glass ceiling, Networking 12x, It takes a village, Passion and Purpose, and Transformation, the journey.
About Empowered Women Empower: EWE is an organization led by Founder, and CEO
Diana Richardson-Phillipus. EWE was founded with a mission to connect women entrepreneurs to resources they need to start and grow their businesses, access capital, and build their network.
EWE believes that when women are given the opportunity to thrive, they will not only improve their own lives, but also have a positive impact on their families, communities, and most of all, their businesses. “All these components are necessary ingredients for the success of women because it takes a village,” says Diana.
This March, more than 100 women will participate in this year's conference, which will be in-person in the Sheraton Atlanta. Early bird tickets can be purchased at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-business-networking-2023-conference-tickets-459128986157.
