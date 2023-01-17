Unigen Introduces High Endurance M.2 2242 SATA III SSD Boot Drive
The Hood Series of SSDs perfect for storage and network computing applications requiring high PE cycles, extended reliability and low TCONEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation has introduced the Hood Series of M.2 2242 SATA III Solid State Drives which are designed specifically to address high endurance storage and computing applications where demanding performance, reliability, and the total cost of ownership (TCO) are major factors. Capacities range from 32GB to 256GB. The Hood boot drive provides excellent performance in a very small footprint for servers and embedded devices where SATA III is required.
Unigen has selected the advanced Hyperstone X1 family of SATA SSD NAND flash controllers and paired it with high performance BiCS5 NAND flash from Kioxia to obtain industry leading performance.
“Unigen and Hyperstone have worked hand-in-hand to develop this modern version of a SATA III boot drive for intense server workloads,” said Steffen Allert, Hyperstone’s VP of Sales.
The Hood family features a modern DRAMless Controller capable of supporting Pseudo-SLC with up to 30K PE Cycles. By using the most modern 3D high technology NAND, Hood takes advantage of the latest high-volume production to enable a lower cost than the older SLC/MLC geometries. Using the latest TLC NAND converted to pSLC, provides up to 4PBW for the 256GB version. With a maximum power of 1.4W and capable of sleep power at under 50mW, Hood provides maximum performance drawing minimal power from critical operations.
For security, the Hood Family of SSDs provides Performant AES-128 and AES-256 with CBC and XTS modes and are also FIPS 197 compliant. Additionally, they have a SHA-256 hashing engine, random number generator and Secure-Boot features with TCG Opal support.
Hood M.2 2242 is available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities.
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
