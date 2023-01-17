Data Facts’ Team Member William Dent Promoted to Sales Team

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, announces the promotion of William Dent to Sr. National Account Executive.

Since joining Data Facts in early 2022, William has been a true shining star.” — Julie Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer at Data Facts

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dent joined the Data Facts Customer Success Team in 2022 as a Strategic Account Manager. He immediately made a positive impression for being knowledgeable, friendly, and committed to being part of the Data Facts team. His skillset allowed him to start making contributions to the company. From his organizational prowess to his true concern for the clients to his problem-solving skills, he was an asset from his first day on the job. The promotion was a natural next step.

Prior to his position at Data Facts, Dent worked in the background screening industry for 15+ years. During that time, he served in various roles like drug testing, client service, account management, and Director of Operations. His multi-faceted expertise gives him unique insight into how to serve Data Facts clients quickly and succinctly.

Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Chief Revenue Officer and Dent’s new manager, is confident his previous experience has prepared him for success. “Since joining Data Facts in early 2022, William has been a true shining star. He has done an excellent job as an Account Manager and has played a vital role in a handful of deals with the sales team. He has both the tools and drive to succeed in his new position, and he will be a pivotal part of helping us grow and reach our goals.”

Dent will step into his role in January 2023.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. When you work with Data Facts, you’re investing not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. We’re pioneers in the industry and passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. Data Facts leverages technology to amplify our efforts, but we also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned to you quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

Data Facts is PBSA and SOC 2 accredited, and a women-owned company. Learn more by visiting our website.