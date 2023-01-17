Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Jason Nelson to 2nd District Court

Jan. 17, 2023 

Emma Williams 

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Jason Nelson to 2nd District Court  

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 17, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Jason Nelson to Utah’s 2nd District Court, filling the vacancy left by Judge David Connors’ retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I am pleased that Jason Nelson is willing to serve Utahns in this new capacity,” Gov. Cox said. “His professionalism and love of our state will serve the community well.”

Nelson has served as the Deputy Davis County Attorney since 2008. He has also served as a prosecutor for West Bountiful City and North Salt Lake City. Prior to that, he served as a law clerk in the Utah Second Judicial District in Davis County as well as the Utah Attorney General’s Office Criminal Justice Division. 

“I am grateful for and humbled by the confidence Gov. Cox has placed in me with this appointment,” Nelson said. ”If confirmed by the Utah Senate, I will work diligently to serve the people of this great state with integrity, respect, fairness, and impartiality.” 

Nelson received a bachelor’s degree in history from Brigham Young University and a juris doctorate from the J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University. Nelson coaches basketball, baseball and football for West Point recreation teams and is on the West Point Planning Commission. 

