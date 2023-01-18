Smoking Cessation Brand Arrives At Major Retailers Across Canada As Non-Smoking Week Kicks Off Nationwide Commitment
Sesh+ nicotine replacement therapy gum now available at Metro, Circle K, Shell, and others
Tobacco use seems like such a big problem that it can be difficult to imagine a solution. We want every nicotine user to be able to find an effective way to integrate Sesh products into their lives.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-generation smoking cessation brand Sesh+ is now being offered at a variety of major retailers all throughout Canada. The brand, which has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) industry due to its bold flavors and innovative Sesh Plus App, is prepared to make a powerful contribution to one of the major ongoing public health crises of our time.
Although cigarette use throughout North America has largely declined, vaping has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially among younger Canadians. Health Canada has shown that vaping predisposes youth to addiction to nicotine and possibly other drugs, increasing users’ chances of becoming long-term tobacco smokers. Much like cigarette smokers, a large percentage of vape users wish they could quit but are unable to do so, causing them to feel isolated, irritable, and discouraged. To combat these feelings and support cessation, especially among younger users, National Non-Smoking Week brings consciousness and community to the initiative. And Sesh+ offers current smokers the tools they need, for this week and for the rest of their cessation journeys.
Sesh+ smoking cessation products have emerged as the next generation of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) solutions. Sesh+ improves on current NRT strategies to meet the unique needs and wants of a new generation. For Sesh+ Founder and CEO Max Cunningham, NRT products play an important role in promoting public health and are essential to reaching Health Canada’s aim of reducing the smoking rate below 5% by 2035. To achieve this, he believes that we need to create a profound shift in how we think about, talk about, and market NRTs products so that more nicotine users–especially those between 18 and 30 years of age–use them effectively and responsibly.
“We can’t approach the current smoking and vaping epidemic the way we tackled nicotine use in the past,” says Cunningham. “The landscape is fundamentally different now–vaping has changed the way people think about both using and quitting nicotine, and we need a solution that is keeping up with these developments.”
Sesh+ offers a variety of NRT products created using the latest research, with an emphasis on making the quitting process enjoyable by providing 3 amazing flavors conveniently available in single unit packaging. They offer nicotine gum that helps reduce nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms, increasing the users’ chances to quit smoking successfully. Sesh+’s gum products contain a low dose of nicotine that is authorized by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product for smoking cessation.
The gum is now available at a variety of major retailers across Canada, including:
Over 490 nationwide Shell locations,
All Metro Pharmacy and Circle K locations throughout Ontario,
290 Jean Coutu Pharmacies in Quebec,
And all 87 nationwide MacEwen/Quickie locations (except in QC).
Sesh+ can also be ordered through the brand’s website. The product costs $8.99 per pack and is the only flip tab single pack format available in Canada.
“We are beyond thrilled to be working with some of the most well-known and trusted retailers in Canada,” says Cunningham. “Ease of access makes a world of difference, as you never know when or where a nicotine craving might hit. We want smokers to be able to pick up a pack of gum from the convenience store rather than being forced to seek out an entire box at the back aisle of a pharmacy during those crucial moments when the craving is strong.”
When creating Sesh+ gum, the founders knew that taste would be crucial to its success. As a result, Sesh+ has built on innovations from confectionery and food science to create a taste that is satisfying to adult nicotine consumers. With bold, mouthwatering flavors like pomegranate, cinnamon, and wintergreen, Sesh+’s gum is an enjoyable way to help reduce nicotine cravings.
Since its launch in April, Vancouver-based Sesh+ has secured over $1.2M in funding, is well on its way to $1M in revenue, and has been sold in 1500+ stores. In addition to even further expansion, the company plans to launch its signature Sesh+ Plus App this year.
The Sesh+ Plus App, which is slated for release later this year, is free to download and offers a variety of evidence-based programs designed to minimize the feelings of isolation that make quitting so difficult. The app offers virtual cessation support in the form of personalized content and nicotine usage tracking, creating a tangible record of the user’s progress.
When used in conjunction with Sesh+’s products, these personalized programs offer life-changing support for users of all kinds, from those who recently picked up the habit to those who have been trying to kick it for years. Sesh+’s holistic ecosystem makes it the only truly modern approach designed to help curb tobacco dependency on the market today.
“Tobacco use seems like such a big problem that it can be difficult to imagine a solution,” says Cunningham. “The key is to start by thinking about how you can help a single, unique individual, and expand out from there. We want every nicotine user to be able to find a convenient and effective way to integrate Sesh products into their lives.”
