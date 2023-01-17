URBN to open new fulfillment center in Raymore, investing $60 million and creating 750 new jobs

URBN, a multinational lifestyle retail corporation, announced today that it will establish a new fulfillment center for its clothing rental brand Nuuly in Raymore, investing up to $60 million and creating 750 new jobs. The company plans to locate the new, 604,000-square-foot facility at the Raymore Commerce Center, pending local approval.

“Missouri is a strategic choice for companies like Nuuly that are searching for a location in the middle of America for their expansion projects,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we’re carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023. We look forward to welcoming URBN to the long list of global powerhouses in Missouri.”

Nuuly is a subscription rental clothing service for women who love fashion and exploring how to wear, buy and sell it in ways that are gentler on the planet - and their wallets. Nuuly offers 15,000+ styles from 300+ designer and contemporary brands. URBN’s new facility represents its growing presence in the Kansas City region. In 2020, the company announced its plans to establish a $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas, which celebrated a ribbon cutting in October 2022.

"Nuuly has experienced significant growth since our launch in 2019,” said Dave Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. “We are excited to open our second U.S. fulfillment center to support our next phase of growth, and proud to work with the State of Missouri and the City of Raymore to bring new jobs to the Kansas City region."

The Kansas City region is a leading North American logistics hub and key location for distribution and e-commerce, with abundant access to rail, air, water, and road transportation. As the crossroads of North America, 85 percent of the U.S. population can be reached from a Kansas City location in two days or less.

“We’re thrilled to see the Kansas City region continue to grow by attracting leading companies,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “URBN’s expansion in the area is another example of our state’s business advantages resulting in increased opportunities for Missourians. We appreciate all our partners who helped make this significant investment a reality.”

For this expansion, URBN will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

What others are saying

“We are excited to begin 2023 with this outstanding win for Missouri,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “URBN is a creative and unique worldwide retailer. Companies like URBN can locate facilities anywhere in the world, and they chose Missouri. We are proud of our state’s pro-business environment, and we sincerely thank URBN for recognizing the benefits of doing business here and selecting Missouri for this impactful project.”

“As URBN’s second fulfillment center in the KC region, the Nuuly facility reinforces our area as a top U.S. logistics hub,” said Chris Gutierrez, President of KC SmartPort, an affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “Global supply chain demand is ever-increasing, and the KC region’s central location, robust infrastructure and access to skilled workforce continue to attract leading brands to our region. We are excited to see URBN’s ongoing growth here.”

“Since our initial contact and conversations with URBN, we knew they would be great community partners,” said City of Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow. “We are excited for the opportunity to continue our strong relationship and have them be a part of Raymore's continued success.”

About URBN

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands. The Company’s brands offer lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products through 644 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, global websites, and catalogs. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

To learn more about URBN, visit urbn.com.

About Nuuly

Nuuly is a curated destination for anyone who loves fashion and is exploring how to wear, buy and sell it in ways that are gentler on the planet - and their wallets. Customers can choose to engage with the Nuuly brand in multiple ways - through a monthly rental subscription with Nuuly Rent, which offers thousands of styles from more than 300 designer and contemporary brands, including Free People, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie; by buying or selling secondhand through Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer resale marketplace; or both.

To learn more about Nuuly, visit nuuly.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.