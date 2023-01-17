Digital Agent Celebrates 25th Anniversary as a Technology Company
The Phone, Internet (ISP), Managed IT (MSP), and Cybersecurity (MSSP) provider has served businesses in Atlanta and across the U.S. since 1998.
This is an exciting time for us. IT is a very competitive industry, and over the years, we’ve managed to grow organically and remain privately owned.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent was founded in 1998 as a small, Atlanta-based internet company. Over the course of 25 years, the company has grown into an all-in-one business technology provider, serving customers across the U.S. To celebrate the company’s success, Digital Agent has launched a 25th Anniversary logo and will be holding a commemorative event in October.
— Keyur Patel, COO of Digital Agent
Howard Hunter, Owner and CEO of Digital Agent, said, “One of the ideas I had in founding Digital Agent was creating a truly fun place to work. I never could have guessed how much we would grow in 25 years, and I’m proud of the fact that we’ve stayed true to our ideals despite the increased scope of our business.”
True to its origins as an internet provider for local businesses, Digital Agent has not lost its small-business values when it comes to customer service and employee development. It stands apart as a provider that offers 24/7 expert support for the same quality services of a big box provider, like high-speed internet, UCaaS phone systems, managed services, and other premium products. For its employees, Digital Agent has created a unique culture of playfulness and care, with opportunities for growth and learning that have earned it Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Places to Work For Award for 5 years in a row. The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Keyur Patel, first joined the company in 2003 as a Network Engineer.
“This is an exciting time for us. IT is a very competitive industry, and over the years, we’ve managed to grow organically and remain privately owned. We’ve also gotten to see many of our customers grow alongside us. I feel proud of how far DA has come and where it is headed for our next 25 years,” said Patel.
Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips@digitalagent.net.
ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT
Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit digitalagent.net. The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Lori Phillips
Digital Agent
+1 678-444-3007
