KalleFORnia SurferBOY Releases New Song Called "Disney Channel"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KalleFORnia SurferBOY has finally released the much-awaited new song that he spent several years in making. The new song will be called "Disney Channel". The artist believes that back in high school, despite having a good time with friends, he always wanted to just go back home and be with his TV friends on the "Disney Channel". This is what gave him the impetus to get into music and help those kids who are alone but don’t need to be lonely. His much-hyped song is called "Disney Channel" and is basically going to reminisce about the good old day.

The artist was also quoted as saying, “I look forward to seeing how the audience reacts to my song. This song is very close to me because I believe that almost everyone will relate to it. It is about how the "Disney Channel" managed to give every kid a family they could call their own.”

KalleFORnia SurferBOY never thought he would get into music; however, life seemed to have other plans for him. He believes Adam Sandler and his stint gave him the impetus to follow his heart. After watching him perform a standup, he immediately bought a ukulele and started working on his song.

He is pretty optimistic that better tidings are in store for him, and he has high hopes for his music. He believes that deep down in our hearts, we all recall with fondness the good times we spent in school, and his new song will take his audience on a trip down memory lane.

Stream “Disney Channel” by KalleFORni SurferBOY on Spotify

About KalleFORnia SurferBOY

With no intention of making music, Kalle Pascal was the guy next door who simply wanted to try his hand at stand-up comedy. Life, however, had other plans and gave him a chance to make music, and so he did. He moved to LA and is now working on his album.

To stream the music of KalleFORni SurferBOY visit: https://www.youtube.com/@kallefornia-surferboy4350