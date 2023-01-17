Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 16 – Jan. 20 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – office closed

11 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event

Location: Vivint Arena, 501 South Temple, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio

Location: Treasurer’s Conference Room

9:30 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Old Supreme Court Chambers

9:45 a.m. Meet with community team

Location: Rampton Room

10:45 a.m. Meet with policy team

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Division of Human Resource Management

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci and Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties

Location: Little America, 500 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

9 a.m. Hold social media press conference

Location: Gold Room

9:35 a.m. Meet with Kaysville Youth City Council

Location: Gold Room

10 a.m. Participate in National Governors Association energy working group meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

10:40 a.m. Meet with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Location: Virtual meeting

11 a.m. Meet with university presidents

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:15 p.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns Local Officials Day

Location: Hyatt Regency, 170 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

2 p.m. Meet with Steve Hiatt and Katherine Heigl

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host legislative open house

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 19

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio

6:30 p.m. Deliver 2023 State of the State address

Location: House Chamber, Utah State Capitol

7:15 p.m. Host State of the State reception

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Jan. 20

10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Matt Gwynn

Location: Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m. Attend Research on the Hill event

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant, Utah Supreme Court

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Interview with Sunday Edition

Location: 229 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

5 p.m. Speak at Sundance Film Festival Salt Lake opening night

Location: Valter’s Osteria, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – office closed

No public meetings

Tuesday, Jan. 17

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with director of elections

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with community team

Location: Rampton Room

10:45 a.m. Meet with policy team

Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, Jan. 18

9 a.m. Hold social media press conference

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for rural affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house

Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220

2 p.m. Speak at Parents Empowered press event

Location: Capitol Board Room

3 p.m. Visit with Consuls General hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Attend retirement open house for Sherrie Swensen

Location: Salt Lake County Government Center

4:30 p.m. KSL at Night interview

Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

6 p.m. Host legislative open house

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 19

10 a.m. Interview with Good Things Utah on ABC4

Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City

11 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Azerbaijan

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. Attend 2023 State of the State address

Location: House Chamber, Utah State Capitol

7:15 p.m. Host State of the State reception

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Jan. 20

4 p.m. Attend BYU speed mentoring event

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

