Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 16 – Jan. 20 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – office closed
11 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event
Location: Vivint Arena, 501 South Temple, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, Jan. 17
9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio
Location: Treasurer’s Conference Room
9:30 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Old Supreme Court Chambers
9:45 a.m. Meet with community team
Location: Rampton Room
10:45 a.m. Meet with policy team
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Division of Human Resource Management
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci and Sen. Kirk Cullimore
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 18
8 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties
Location: Little America, 500 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City
9 a.m. Hold social media press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:35 a.m. Meet with Kaysville Youth City Council
Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Participate in National Governors Association energy working group meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
10:40 a.m. Meet with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with university presidents
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:15 p.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns Local Officials Day
Location: Hyatt Regency, 170 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Meet with Steve Hiatt and Katherine Heigl
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host legislative open house
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 19
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”
Location: KSL NewsRadio
6:30 p.m. Deliver 2023 State of the State address
Location: House Chamber, Utah State Capitol
MEDIA ACCESS
7:15 p.m. Host State of the State reception
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 20
10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Matt Gwynn
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Attend Research on the Hill event
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Meet with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant, Utah Supreme Court
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Interview with Sunday Edition
Location: 229 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City
5 p.m. Speak at Sundance Film Festival Salt Lake opening night
Location: Valter’s Osteria, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – office closed
No public meetings
Tuesday, Jan. 17
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with director of elections
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with community team
Location: Rampton Room
10:45 a.m. Meet with policy team
Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, Jan. 18
9 a.m. Hold social media press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for rural affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house
Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220
2 p.m. Speak at Parents Empowered press event
Location: Capitol Board Room
MEDIA ACCESS
3 p.m. Visit with Consuls General hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Attend retirement open house for Sherrie Swensen
Location: Salt Lake County Government Center
4:30 p.m. KSL at Night interview
Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
6 p.m. Host legislative open house
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 19
10 a.m. Interview with Good Things Utah on ABC4
Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City
11 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Azerbaijan
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
6:30 p.m. Attend 2023 State of the State address
Location: House Chamber, Utah State Capitol
MEDIA ACCESS
7:15 p.m. Host State of the State reception
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 20
4 p.m. Attend BYU speed mentoring event
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
