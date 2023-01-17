COVID-19 Daily Update 1-17-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2023, there are currently 860 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,785 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Monroe County, a 63-year old female from Fayette County, a 75-year old male from Mason County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, and an 81-year old female from Raleigh County.

“If you have symptoms, it’s best to test immediately so that you can take proper action to protect others,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together, we can continue to make strides against this virus and help save lives.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (63), Boone (16), Braxton (1), Brooke (5), Cabell (39), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (26), Gilmer (0), Grant (9), Greenbrier (15), Hampshire (5), Hancock (8), Hardy (5), Harrison (26), Jackson (16), Jefferson (34), Kanawha (78), Lewis (10), Lincoln (23), Logan (15), McDowell (11), Marion (21), Marshall (6), Mason (12), Mercer (52), Mineral (15), Mingo (21), Monongalia (27), Monroe (11), Morgan (10), Nicholas (9), Ohio (10), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (34), Raleigh (69), Randolph (9), Ritchie (2), Roane (11), Summers (3), Taylor (8), Tucker (13), Tyler (5), Upshur (17), Wayne (13), Webster (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (13). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.