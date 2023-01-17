eHealth Technologies to Sponsor the Association of Cancer Executives (ACE) 29th Annual Meeting: January 22-24, 2023
We provide a layer of technology and human support that helps physicians spend more time with their patients while also helping patients spend less time between diagnosis and treatment.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading health care technology and analytics company, is pleased to sponsor and exhibit at the upcoming Association of Cancer Executives (ACE) 29th Annual Meeting.
Each year, the ACE conference brings together clinicians, scientists, and leaders at the nation’s top oncology centers to share innovative research and the latest developments meant to save lives and improve the delivery of patient care.
“As a company, we are committed to the advancement of state-of-the-art health care,” said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies. “It’s at conferences like these that providers can learn about cutting-edge strategies, promising clinical trials, pioneering discoveries, techniques, or processes that will be the next best thing in health care.”
Since 2006, eHealth Technologies has operated at the intersections of both physician and patient experience and satisfaction.
“We provide a layer of technology and human support that helps physicians spend more time with their patients while also helping patients spend less time between diagnosis and treatment,” Torrens added.
How we Improve the patient experience:
Imagine being diagnosed with cancer or needing a transplant. How long is an acceptable time to wait for your medical records to be collected and analyzed by a new treating surgeon or physician? How long would you want to wait to be seen?
The eHealth Technologies team leverages technology to streamline the entire records retrieval process which significantly reduces the time patients spend waiting for appointments or treatment, which can be one of the most difficult, fear and anxiety-producing experiences.
How we improve the physician/caregiver experience:
Medical records are traditionally messy, frequently filled with duplicate notes from a variety of practitioners. When someone needs care, the eHealth Technologies team gathers these disparate records so that provider teams don’t have to. They work directly with the practitioners to improve their own processes to create a complete picture of a patient’s medical history in a comprehensive, clinically organized and indexed medical record. This unburdens providers by removing extremely tedious task – one most associated with physician burnout.
eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology and analytics company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by quickly gathering and organizing medical histories for patients who need immediate help so that they can have a meaningful first appointment and get back on the road to recovery.
Our team of experts take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients; and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
