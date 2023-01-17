Stacie Habegger and Peter Carvalho Named Talent Acquisition Superstar Providers by HRO Today
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ActOne Group, a global workforce management and procurement solutions company, is proud to announce two key executives have been named 2022 HRO Today Magazine HR Superstars in the provider category: Stacie Habegger and Peter Carvalho. Leaders recognized in the Superstars category are driving the industry forward through innovation and making a significant impact on the workplace. The magazine editors outlined the criteria for HR Superstars, saying, “The HRO Today HR Superstars list acknowledges HR leaders who have gone above and beyond to support their teams and the health, well-being and career progression of their employees.”
Stacie Habegger, Chief Sales Officer, is a staffing veteran and perennial honoree of HRO Today’s Superstars in the provider category. During her tenure with The ActOne Group, Stacie has been recognized for her contributions to shaping industry best practices and for creating tailored programs designed to provide talent acquisition and risk mitigation initiatives for suppliers and customers of The ActOne Group. As Chief Sales Officer, Stacie’s focus is acquisition, growth, and development of enterprise accounts for all staffing verticals and leading sales strategy.
Peter Carvalho, President of AllSTEM Connections and All’s Well Healthcare Services, is an industry-recognized expert in HR, staffing, technology, accounting, and finance with over 25 years of experience. Peter is responsible for the start-up of multiple companies within The ActOne Group, including AllSourcePPS and AllSTEM Connections. His prior experience as President of AgileOne (a subsidiary of The ActOne Group) displays his proven ability to create award-winning services and grow a company into an international leader in workforce management.
About The ActOne Group
The ActOne Group is a global enterprise that provides employment, workforce management, and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries, Fortune 500 organizations, local and mid-market companies, and government agencies. The company’s three distinct business verticals are staffing, workforce solutions, and business services. For more information, visit https://www.actonegroup.com/
