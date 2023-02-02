2023 IP Awareness Summit Speakers Include those from IBM, NPR, Moderna, MIT, Smithsonian Center, MassBio and Forbes
20 speakers have been confirmed for 5 panels; register now for an early-bird discount
This year's Summit is focused on creators and entrepreneurs as innovators. Innovative approaches to IP education are helping to fuel this momentum.”BOSTON, MASSACHEUSETTS, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th Intellectual Property Awareness Summit has confirmed a broad range of speakers from from leading businesses, universities and organizations.
— Tiffany Norwood, Cornell Entrepreneur of the Year
Speakers and panelists include thought-leaders from:
MassBio, MIT, IBM, Kellogg School of Management, Moderna TX, the Black Inventors Hall of Fame, Mass General Brigham, Center for Research Innovation at Northeastern University, Cornell University Entrepreneur of the Year, Forbes' innovation and women columnist, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (former Director and Undersecretary of Commerce), Ericsson, USPTO’s Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC), National Public Radio, Smithsonian Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation History, Lemelson MIT Program, Northwestern University’s Segal Design Institute, IP Watchdog, Penn State School of Law's IP Law and Innovation Initiative, and the Global Innovation Policy Center in Washington.
The IP Awareness Summit® (IPAS 2023) is the leading event for examining the impact of IP understanding on innovation, value and society. IPAS 2023 is being held by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) in conjunction with Northeastern University’s Center for Research Innovation on May 2nd.
This is the first time this unique event will be held in Boston. Register now at the link below for the early bird discount.
Sample topics include:
- USIPA Survey: What 1,000 Americans believe about IP
- Educating current and future leaders about IP - What they need to know
- Entrepreneurship and Diversity - IP's role in nurturing success
- The Innovation Race: U.S. global leadership, China and beyond
- Patent and copyright licensing: new challenges; innovative strategies
The IP Awareness Summit® is the only annual event that examines the impact of IP awareness on innovation, value and society – and the strategies for improving it. Those participating and attending include IP owners, creators, educators, lawyers, researchers and investors. Policymakers also will be involved.
“This year's Summit is focused on creators and entrepreneurs as innovators," said Tiffany Norwood, inventor, former investment banker and Cornell University Entrepreneur of the Year in 2022, who is also a member CIPU's board of directors. "Innovative approaches to IP education are helping to fuel this momentum. “
IPAS 2023 will provide those who attend an excellent opportunity for discussion and networking. This year’s theme is “Bridges, Not Barricades” - IP rights as enablers. Examples of past programs, supporters and partners can be found at the event website, ipawarenesssummit.com.
Do not miss out on this unique event. In-person and virtual attendees have included IP owners, creators, technology investors and educators from the U.S., Europe and Asia. Past co-hosts have included UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, Kellogg School of Management and Columbia University.
Attendees will be provided a gourmet light lunch. There will be a drinks and hors d'oeuvres reception following the final panel, and networking breaks that provide an opportunity to meet the speakers and other participants. In-person registration is limited. Advanced registration is required.
Register here before March 6 for the early bird discount – use code GENEARLY23 (General Admission) or EDEARLY23 (for Educator, Government or Non-Profit).
About CIPU
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP literacy and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a podcast series, now in its second season. UIPM enables successful creators and entrepreneurs to share their IP story. For more information, visit understandingip.org.
About CRI
Center for Research Innovation pairs solution-oriented research with real-world needs for the enrichment of society through the protection, acceleration, and commercialization of Northeastern innovation. Serving as a hub of inspiration and invention, CRI enables Northeastern innovators to transform their boldest ideas into tangible solutions through licenses, spinouts and collaborations. Dedication to establishing ongoing dialogue with industry informs Northeastern’s progressive research, enabling a productive balance between exploration and implementation. Visit https://www.northeastern.edu/cri/about/.
