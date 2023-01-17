Traffic Alert I 89 Williston Area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston VSP
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 southbound mile marker 88 in Williston is down to one lane due to a head on collision.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111